The Lagos State Government has announced that it would be offering free medical services to pregnant women and other persons with health emergencies in the state.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this during a briefing on Saturday, as part of palliative measures to cushion the effect of the lockdown imposed to fight the spread of COVID-19.

According to the governor, the development is an additional measure to complement the welfare food stimulus package already in place in the state.

“The Lagos State Government will for the duration of this lockdown, in the first instance throughout April, take full responsibility for the medical bills of all patients who fall under the following categories and present themselves at all our secondary health facilities, meaning our 27 general hospitals and the maternal and child health facilities that we have round the state.

“Emergencies, casualties, cases including registration, laboratory tests and surgeries will be treated free of charge,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added, “Maternity cases and all pregnant women that have to do deliveries in April, either caesarean or normal delivery will also be attended to free of charge.

“All admissions within this period will be free and treated free of charge in April at the first instance.

“What this means is that those that have the above-listed conditions that will need to access the hospitals will be treated free”.