By Adebayo Obajemu

Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has continued to sustain and expand its covid-19 palliatives donations in the country.

The company had made series of important corporate social responsibility contributions including food supplies, personal protective equipment, much needed clinical beds and mattress donations as well as ambulance vehicle, amongst others to Local Councils, communities, hospitals; and government-nominated covid-19 isolation centres across the country since the corona virus pandemic began.

Julius Berger, in fulfilment of the company’s Managing Director, Dr Lars Richter’s pledge to continue to assist the government and people of Nigeria to the best of its ability in the fight to contain the spread and impact of covid-19, again last Monday, donated large quantities of needed beds to more health care facilities.

The Julius Berger hospital palliatives donation team from the Abuja-Kano Road project, led by Yusuf Ibrahim, again donated more hospital beds to the Umar Musa Yar’Dua Memorial Hospital, Wuse, Niger State. The Julius Berger team was received by the Head of Clinicals, DrRichard A. Agba. He on behalf of the hospital thanked Julius Berger for its goodwill and proactive corporate social responsibility gesture.

The Julius Berger team also visited and donated more hospital beds to the Primary Health Care Centre at Jere, Kargako Local Government Area in Kaduna State, where the Wazirin (District head) of Jere, Alhaji Abdullahi Daniya was on hand to receive the Julius Berger Hospital Palliatives Donations Team. The Wazirin of Jere also thanked Julius Berger for the kind gesture which he said is a reflection of the sensitivity of the company to the real needs of the community’s Health Care Centre at this time.

The Divisional Manager of the AKR project, Mr Benjamin Bott said the company’s real interest in the welfare and well being of its operational communities is a cherished historical corporate tradition, and the commitment of the executive management of the company to upholding that tradition is a continuing and solemn duty of all operatives of Julius Berger. That ‘solemn voluntary CSR duty’, Bott said, ‘has become even more compelling by the unfortunate threat of the corona virus which we must all jointly, and to the best of our ability, fight and defeat’.

It would be recalled that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on covid-19, Boss Mustapha, had last week announced an extension by four weeks of the current phase of the national non-pharmaceutical response to the corona virus pandemic for another four weeks.