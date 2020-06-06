In recognition of the efforts of all frontline Medical Personnel treating COVID-19 patients, the Christian Sisters’ Fellowship and Pink Mind Initiative, a Mental Health NGO, have donated Personal Protective Equipment to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The Director of Clinical Services and Training (DCST), Dr Ibrahim Mustafa, who received the donated items on behalf of the hospital management, expressed sincere gratitude to the donors and thanked them for supporting the health workers in their daily battle against the dangerous Coronavirus disease.

He said, “The donated items will definitely go a long way in helping to protect our health workers who are at risk every time they have to manage suspected cases. Even our Surgeons are not left out in this combat. The PPEs are part of our essential tools which we cannot do without at these perilous times”.

While assuring the donors that the items will be put to good use, Mustafa called on other well-meaning Nigerians, organisations and groups to support the State government and frontline health workers in their efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos State.