OBINNA EZUGWU

Latest figures from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicate that two more persons have died from Coronavirus in the country, while the number of people infected has risen to 210.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo,” the NCDC said in an update on Friday.

“Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State

“As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.”