Atiku dumps PDP, says party's current trajectory no longer aligned with the ideals he fought for
Atiku dumps PDP, says party's current trajectory no longer aligned with the ideals he fought for

2027: Atiku vows to resist rigging, says enough is enough

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has officially cut ties with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku, who flew the party’s flag in the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections, tendered his resignation in a letter to the PDP ward chairman of Jada Ward 1, Adamawa State.

Dated July 14 and confirmed by his media team, the letter marks a dramatic twist in the opposition camp.

“I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect”, Atiku stated, adding that the party has deviated from “the foundational principles we stood for”.

The former VP admitted the decision was heartbreaking, recalling his years as a founding father and two-time presidential candidate.

“Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life.

“However, irreconcilable differences have emerged. The current trajectory of the party is no longer aligned with the ideals we fought for”, he added.

Atiku’s exit did not come as a surprise to political watchers.

In recent months, he has been rallying opposition leaders under a new coalition, which has now adopted the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC in 2027.

