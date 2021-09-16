OBINNA EZUGWU

The Nigerian presidency has said the cooperation between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Yoruba Nation Agitators is a worrying development, especially when “parsed with Yoruba Nation’s increasingly violent rallies in Nigeria.”

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu who made the remark in a statement on Wednesday in response to an ongoing one million protest march organised by the Prof Banji Akintoye led Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) sheduled to hold at the United Nations Headquaters in New York, United States from 14th to 24th September, 2021, when Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari is billed to addressed the assembly, described the IPOB, a separatist group in Nigeria’s Southeast, as a terrorist organisation, while noting that it was shocking to see Yoruba Nation agitators associating with the group.

Members of the alliance, comprising individuals from across the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria, have been holding protest marches at the UN headquarters demanding for self determination.

In the statement titled “APPEAL TO MEDIA TO FOCUS ON CORE ISSUES AS PRESIDENT BUHARI GOES TO THE UNITED NATIONS,” Shehu asked the Nigerian media to focus on Buhari’s speech instead of the agitators.

While noting that for Nigerian diaspora groups to use the world’s largest platform the United Nations General Assembly – to garner attention to their causes is not unexpected, Shehu said it was, however shocking, to see “Yoruba Nation” advocates yesterday unequivocally throw their lot in with Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to him, “IPOB is a designated terrorist organisation. It has now publicly revealed a 50,000 strong paramilitary organisation.

“It regularly murders security services and innocent civilians, with a significant uptick of violent attacks this year. And it is currently attempting to hold Nigerian states hostage with orders to stay at home under threat of terror.

“Without doubt, Nigerians and the entire world will judge Yoruba Nation by the company it keeps. No one can take seriously this organisation if it continues its IPOB association. When their allies systematically trample human rights, it raises sober questions about their claims to uphold the values of the UN.

“The cooperation is a worrying development, once parsed with Yoruba Nation’s increasingly violent rallies in Nigeria.

“Actions and associations speak louder than words. Yoruba Nation’s talk of human rights promotion must therefore be ignored.

“Meanwhile, the Nigerian government will continue its work at the UN- to fight against corruption and illicit financial flows, and international cooperation.

“If we want to see stolen funds returned to their rightful home in Nigeria, the government must continue to campaign for and coordinate global action on asset recovery.

“The government will remain the leading regional actor in the fight against global terror – particularly against threats emanating from the Sahel. Through the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps programme, the country also shares technical expertise with countries from the Caribbean, Africa and the Pacific.

“At the same time, the administration is implementing a programme of environmental sustainability to combat developments which destroys Nigerian communities in vulnerable regions.

“Only through the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development can we secure a prosperous future for Nigeria.

“As the largest country in Africa, the government takes seriously its leadership role and will continue to strive for continental unity, cooperation, and shared prosperity.

“Our expectation is therefore for the media to work with the government to focus attention on the core issues the President, the leader of the country has on his Programme.”