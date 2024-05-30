Connect with us

Continuity would be my watch word, that's what progressive stands for – Gov Adeleke

Published

3 hours ago

on

Continuity would be my watch word, that's what is progressive stands for - Gov Adeleke

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on Thursday said no project of any kind abandoned by the previous administration in the state would be left unfinished, as his administration believes in continuity, which according to him is what progressive stands for.

Adeleke disclosed this while speaking with Inisha community in Odo-otin Local Government delegation, led by the Traditional ruler, the Olunisa of Inisa, Oba Joseph Oladunjoye Oyedele, Fasikun II, who paid solidarity visit to the governor at government house Osogbo.

Governor Adeleke thanked the Monarch for his interest his administration.

Speaking further on the defection of
former BOT member and elder statesman, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun who led hundreds of members of PDP to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, the governor said he was surprised for the steps taken by the elder statesman.

The Governor, however, pledged more state presences in the community.

While making his remarks, the
Traditional ruler debunked lies being peddled around that the former BOT member and elder statesman, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun led hundreds of members of PDP to the APC with the knowledge of the entire community.

The Monarch stressed that the Community would work for the Governor despite the decision of Oyedokun to leave the PDP, saying that Oyedokun is alone, and that the entire inisha is behind the Governor for 2026 victory.

According to him “Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second term is sure because the administration is doing well with the on going roads projects in our community. ”

Olunisha also thanked the Governor
On behalf of the entire community saying “I didn’t know why Oyedokun left PDP, but the entire community are behind you.”

