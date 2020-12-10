Adebayo Obajemu

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance in earnings forecast for the first quarter of 2021 projected Gross Premium of N3.85 billion.

Its projection for profit before tax is N336.588 million and N282.733 million is projected for profit after tax during the period.

The third quarter financial report of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc for the period ended September 30th, 2020 showed that the group grew its gross premium written by 13% to N7.56bn from N6.69bn in Q3’19.

The Profit after Tax (PAT) in Q3’20 was N456.27 million, down by 12.19% from N519.61 million recorded in Q3’19.

