Consensus: APC presidential aspirants meet Buhari in Abuja

Presidential hopefuls on the APC platform are currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Though the agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed, it may not be unconnected with the push by the president to chose a consensus candidate from among the aspirants.

Buhari, who returned from an ECOWAS extraordinary summit hours ago, is meeting at least 23 recognised Presidential hopefuls.

Those at the meeting include, Bola Tinubu, former governor Lagos; Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president; Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation; Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio, former transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, amongst others.

With barely 48 hours until the Presidential Primary elections of the APC, the meeting is expected to, among other things, centre on the choice of a consensus candidate