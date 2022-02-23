Clickatell, a global technology company, has raised $91 million in a Series C funding round.

The company which disclosed this in a press release, said the funding round was led by Arrowroot Capital, Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, Sequoia Capital, DAG Ventures, Endeavor Global and Harvest.

According to the press release announcing the funding round, the capital raised would be used to expand in three areas, which includes; accelerated development and innovation of its Chat Commerce offering, expansion of its footprints in the United States, scaling of sales and marketing efforts, and significantly growing the company’s engineering skills.

Commenting on the funding, Co-Founder and CEO at Clickatell, Pieters de Villiers, said “We look forward to working with businesses and financial institutions across the continent to enable Chat Commerce, the future of digital commerce and engagement. Soon, every consumer in Africa will engage family and friends via chat plus connect, interact and transact with the brands they love through their favourite chat platform.”

Commenting on its African plans, de Villiers said the company will not only be looking to grow its already substantial market influence but will continue to invest in addressing the widening gap between the demand and supply of digital skills on the continent as well as encouraging entrepreneurship and start-up innovation.

“While expansion in the US is a high priority in this capital raise, Africa will remain a core market for us and one where our purpose of creating a better world for all through technology really shines through.

“We are proud of the work we do with www.SiMODiSA.org on supporting entrepreneurship on the continent through the Startup Act, as well as furthering the creation of future proof jobs via the TechXit digital skills initiative. Africa has a wealth of talent and Clickatell will continue to work with both the public and private sectors to ensure that the potential, both of individuals and companies, can be realized,” said de Villiers, who is also Chairman of SiMODiSA, an industry-led initiative to address and overcome barriers facings SMEs and start-ups in South Africa.