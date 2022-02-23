United Capital Plc (UCAP) has proposed an interim dividend of N1.50 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the full year ended December 2021.

The proposed dividend is subject to appropriate withholding tax, with a qualification date of March 8, 2022.

The dividend which amounts to N9.00 billion will be disbursed electronically on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated their Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Africa Prudential Plc and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

United Capital Plc has 6,000,000,000 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N81.00 billion as at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on 22nd of February, 2022 at N13.20 per share and closed at N13.50 per share.

