Cholera has killed 63 Nigerians in one week, figures from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), have shown.

According the centre in an update on Monday, of the 63 fatalities, Katsina State took the lead with 14 deaths while Yobe State recorded seven deaths based on the situation report published on its website.

During the period from August 16 to 22, 2021, 3,098 suspected cases were recorded in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Following the report, 58,698 suspected cases have also been recorded in the country since the beginning of the year with 2,035 deaths.

In the reporting week, 12 states reported 3,098 suspected cases – Bauchi (1,145), Katsina (691), Zamfara (454), Yobe (216), Sokoto (196), Jigawa (187), Kano (80), Niger (79), Borno (30), FCT (11), Adamawa (6) and Kebbi (3).

“Of this, there were 35 RDT confirmed cases from Katsina (14), Yobe (7), Adamawa (6), Zamfara (4), Borno (2), Jigawa (1) and FCT (1)”, the report read.

In addition, there were 63 deaths from Katsina (19), Bauchi (16), Niger (7), Zamfara (6), Jigawa (4), Sokoto (4), Borno (4), Yobe (1), Kano (1) and Adamawa (1) states.

As part of its plans to curtail the rise of infections, the NCDC stated that it would continue monitoring epidemiological trends to guide ICG requests for planned vaccination campaigns, plan training of state laboratory scientists on sample collection and analysis.

In addition, the agency has said that it would continue airing of Cholera jingles and distribution of IEC materials; continue media engagement meetings and training of journalists, other media professionals, and also, continued follow-up with states for the update on risk communication.