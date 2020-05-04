Adebayo Obajemu

Champion Breweries in its recently published financial report for the first quarter of 2020 reported a profit after tax of N138.4 million. This represents a growth of 26.1 percent when compared to the profit after tax of N109.7 million reported in the first quarter of 2019.

In the unaudited financial statement, the firm grew its turnover by 6.87 percent to N1.95 billion from N1.82 billion reported in Q1 2019.

Profit before tax rose by 25.92 percent to N197.5 million from N156.8 million reported in Q1 2019.

For the period under review, the earnings per share of the firm stands at 2 kobo.

With reference to the share price of N0.81, the P.E ratio of Champion Breweries is calculated as 40.5x with earnings yield of 2.47%.