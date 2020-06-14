Chainalysis, the blockchain analysis company and A&D Forensics, Africa’s leading blockchain and financial forensics firm, today announced a partnership that will further the adoption of Chainalysis Reactor, the company’s investigative software, in the African market. In April, Chainalysis announced the launch of its partnership program, which, among other initiatives, includes working with cryptocurrency training specialists who will help investigators, compliance officers, analysts, and regulators perform blockchain analysis to derive actionable intelligence using Chainalysis Reactor.

“Chainalysis is dedicated to building trust in blockchains across the world, and Africa, in particular, is an exciting market with growing cryptocurrency adoption,” said Jason Bonds, Chief Revenue Officer, Chainalysis.

“By partnering with A&D Forensics, we’re continuing to expand our reach into new jurisdictions and responding to the increased demand for both cryptocurrency investigation and compliance solutions.”

“Both Chainalysis and A&D Forensics are committed to promoting the safe adoption of cryptocurrencies by building trust among financial institutions, governments, and cryptocurrency businesses,” said Adedeji Owonibi, Senior Partner at A&D Forensics. “By partnering with Chainalysis, we’re providing the African cryptocurrency ecosystem with the investigative technology that it needs to fully understand blockchain activity.”

A&D Forensics joins the program as Chainalysis’ first investigative partner in Africa, offering law enforcement customers investigatory services using Chainalysis Reactor to help identify and stop bad actors who are using cryptocurrencies for an illicit activity such as ransomware, darknet markets, scams, money laundering, and more. This comes at a time when establishing proper compliance procedures and leveraging robust investigative tools is more critical than ever, as jurisdictions around the world scrutinize the cryptocurrency industry.