Chad, long associated with climate challenges and humanitarian crises, is taking a decisive step toward sustainable growth with the launch of its first Circular Economy Roadmap.

Backed by the African Development Bank’s Circular Economy Facility (ACEF) (www.AfDB.org), the initiative signals the country’s determination to rethink development and reduce its reliance on oil.

The roadmap, officially published on 9 July 2025, aligns with Chad’s “Vision 2030” national development strategy. It formalises practices that have long existed informally, such as the collection and resale of reusable waste in N’Djamena, and places them within a structured framework of governance, financing, and measurable targets.

“This initiative is not a luxury, but a necessity for Chad’s future,” said Hassan Bakhit Djamous, the Minister for the Environment. “It will conserve natural resources, fight pollution, create sustainable jobs, and foster local innovation. It also offers a clear path to diversify an economy still too dependent on oil.”

With over 3.7 million Chadians facing food insecurity, post-harvest losses exceeding 200,000 tonnes annually, and less than 12% of the population having access to electricity, the roadmap proposes practical, homegrown solutions. These include converting agricultural losses into compost, producing biogas from animal waste, and reusing wastewater for irrigation.

Chad’s strategy is part of a continent-wide drive championed by ACEF and the African Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA). The initiative focuses on three key pillars: policy reform, support for circular entrepreneurship, and regional cooperation. Alongside Chad, countries such as Benin, Cameroon, and Ethiopia are advancing their own national circular economy roadmaps under the NCER initiative, tailored to their specific development priorities.

Chad’s plan sets ambitious targets: cutting non-recycled waste by 40% by 2035, creating more than 25,000 green jobs, and expanding electricity access through biomass and organic waste recovery to reach the African median.

The roadmap identifies six key sectors—agri-food, waste, plastics, construction, water, and energy—and breaks these down into 30 actionable initiatives. These include developing “circular farms” inspired by Benin’s Songhai Centre, integrating sustainable materials into construction standards, and supporting youth-led plastic recycling ventures.

One such initiative, Karo, founded by young entrepreneur Ghislain Bindah Dingaotabet in N’Djamena, is already demonstrating the roadmap’s potential. The company collects over seven tonnes of plastic waste annually and has recycled 15 tonnes into eco-friendly bricks. It is also piloting biogas production in rural areas.

“We are a team of young, innovative Chadians committed to building a better future,” said Dingaotabet. “All we need is the right support to scale our ideas.”

Two national workshops have already been held to refine the strategy, while a specialised technical committee is coordinating implementation with support from technical and financial partners.

By embracing the principles of circularity, Chad is seeking to turn its environmental and economic challenges into opportunities. The roadmap represents a bid for economic sovereignty and a future built on sustainable, African-driven solutions.