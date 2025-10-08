Central African Republic Joins Africa Finance Corporation as 46th Member State

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has expanded its membership with the Central African Republic (CAR) becoming the 46th country to join the pan-African infrastructure development institution.

The AFC, regarded as one of the continent’s leading providers of infrastructure financing and solutions, said CAR’s membership would give the nation access to innovative financing, technical expertise, and a network of global partners to support its development agenda.

CAR, which is rich in diamonds, gold, and timber, has made infrastructure development a central plank of its economic transformation strategy, with a focus on energy and extractives. The country’s membership in AFC is expected to strengthen its ability to convert resource wealth into inclusive and sustainable growth.

Hon. Hervé Ndoba, CAR’s Minister of Finance and Budget, described the step as a turning point in the nation’s growth strategy.

“Joining membership of Africa Finance Corporation represents a new chapter in the Central African Republic’s development journey. The Corporation’s expertise in the mining and renewables sectors is precisely what the country needs, and we are proud to partner on our shared vision of industrial growth and infrastructure-led development,” Ndoba said.

AFC President and CEO, Samaila Zubairu, welcomed CAR into the fold, stressing the country’s potential to leverage its natural resources for prosperity.

“As one of Africa’s most resource-rich nations, CAR has the potential to transform its natural wealth into economic prosperity. We look forward to partnering with the Republic on transformational infrastructure projects that drive job creation, industrialisation and deeper regional integration,” Zubairu stated.

The AFC has been instrumental in structuring and financing complex projects across Africa, particularly in resource beneficiation, power, and transport. Its membership expansion to 46 states further consolidates its role as a trusted partner for governments seeking infrastructure-led growth.