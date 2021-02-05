The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued an order banning commercial banks from facilitating Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency transactions.

The apex bank issued the order in a letter to deposit money banks signed by Mr. Bello Hassan, its Director of Banking Supervision on Friday.

“The Central of Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) circular of January 12, 2017 ref FPR/DIR/GEN/C1R,06/010 which cautioned Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs), Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) and members of the pubic so the risk associated with transactions In crypto currency refers,” the letter read.

“Father to earlier regulatory directives on the subject, the Bank hereby wishes to remind regulated institutions that dealing in crypto curencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited. Accordingly, all DMBs.

“NBFIs and OFIs are directed to identify persons and/or entities transacting in or operating crypto currency exchanges within tier systemsand ensure that such accounts are closed immediately. Please note that breaches of this directive will attract severe regulatory sanctions. This letter is with immediate effect.”