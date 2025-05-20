Connect with us

CBN reassures Nigerians on banking sector stability amid viral reports
CBN reassures Nigerians on banking sector stability amid viral reports

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reassured the public of the stability and soundness of the Nigerian banking sector, amid concerns sparked by recent media publications and social media reports regarding a regulated financial institution.

In a statement issued by its Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, the apex bank described the reports as misleading and urged the public to disregard sensational or unverified claims.

“The Nigerian banking sector remains resilient, safe, and sound,” the CBN stated. “Like all other regulated institutions, the financial institution referenced in the reports is subject to stringent regulatory oversight, and there is no cause for concern regarding the safety of depositors’ funds.”

The Bank emphasized that it has in place robust regulatory frameworks, including early warning systems and risk-based supervision, to monitor financial institutions and swiftly address any potential issues that may arise within the sector.

“These mechanisms ensure that any emerging issues are promptly addressed to protect the integrity of the financial system,” the statement added.

The CBN called on Nigerians to rely solely on official channels for accurate information about the financial system, warning against the dangers of spreading unverified or sensational content.

Reaffirming its commitment to maintaining public confidence, the apex bank stated: “The CBN remains dedicated to fostering a secure banking environment where depositors can be fully confident in the safety of their funds.”

The statement comes amid mounting speculation and anxiety within financial circles, following viral reports that raised questions about the operations of an unnamed bank. While the CBN did not disclose the name of the institution involved, its swift response is aimed at preventing panic and restoring public trust.

The Bank concluded by assuring all stakeholders that it will continue to adapt its supervisory strategies to safeguard the interests of Nigerians and ensure the continued stability of the financial system.

