Mr. Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has returned to the country after his ‘annual leave’ overseas.

The apex bank disclosed this in a statement by Osita Nwanisobi its director of corporate communications on Monday, noting that Emefiele vowed to keep performing his tasks as governor of the apex bank.

In the statement entitled, ‘CBN Gov, Emefiele Resumes Duty After Annual Leave’, the governor said he is back with renewed vigour.

“The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad. Mr. Emefiele, who proceeded on leave in December 2022, resumed work today, Monday, January 16, 2023,” the statement said.

“The Governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

“Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“While thanking the public for keeping faith with the Bank, we urge Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the Bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general.”