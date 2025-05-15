CBN distances self from fraudulent claims and questionable contracts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has alerted Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters who parade themselves as CBN representatives.

In a statement available on the website of the apex bank, CBN stated thus:

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn once again to the activities of individuals and groups falsely claiming to represent or act on behalf of the CBN. These actors continue to circulate fictitious offers of contracts, loans, grants, intervention funds, and other financial benefits allegedly issued or endorsed by the CBN.

Despite the public advisory issued on November 18, 2024, through the Bank’s official channels and news outlets, these misleading schemes have persisted, targeting unsuspecting members of the public with false and deceptive narratives

The CBN wishes to reiterate that it has not authorised, licensed, or appointed any individual, group, or organisation to act as an agent or intermediary in offering contracts, financial grants, or intervention funds to the public. The CBN also does not endorse or support such claims in any form.

Members of the public are advised that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not award contracts or disburse funds through unsolicited communications such as emails, phone calls, SMS, WhatsApp, or any social media platform. It also does not request payment of fees in exchange for contracts, grants, or financial interventions, nor does it engage intermediaries or third parties to offer financial services or opportunities to the public.

If you are approached by individuals or entities making such claims, we strongly advise that you do not engage with them. Instead, such incidents should be reported immediately to the relevant law enforcement agencies or the nearest CBN Branch.

The Central Bank of Nigeria remains committed to safeguarding the financial interests of the Nigerian public and continues to work closely with security agencies to investigate and address fraudulent activities”.