Caverton posts N13.29bn revenue in six months

Caverton Offshore support group on August 1st, 2023 published its first half report for the period ended 30 June 2023. The result shows year on year marginal decline 4.84% in the company’s top line to settle at N13.285 billion from N13.960 billion recorded same period last year.

Profit after tax for the period under review is reported as N258.6 million, up by 27.23% from N203.2 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Caverton for the six months period appreciated to 8 kobo from the EPS of 6 kobo reported the previous year.

