Connect with us

Business

Caverton declares N12.75bn loss in FY 2023
Advertisement

Business

Ecobank reaffirms commitment to help Adire industry leverage AfCFTA

Business

NNPC discontinues court action against Seplat acquisition of Mobil Producing 

Business

Shareholders of TotalEnergies Marketing approve N8.49bn dividend

Business

Airtel enhances intra Africa connectivity, launches submarine cable

Business

Tinubu to submit supplementary budget to Senate July

Business

Inflation: CBN, World Bank on collision course

Business

Recapitalisation: Banks scramble to shore up capital base

Business

Boom for manufacturers, grain merchants as naira devaluation boosts export

Business

FG’s revenue drive suffers setback as company tax hits 3-year low

Business

Caverton declares N12.75bn loss in FY 2023

Published

5 hours ago

on

Caverton declares N12.75bn loss in FY 2023

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc has declared a loss after tax of N12.75 billion for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Group reported revenue of N31.99 billion for the 12 months period, up by 9.45% from N29.23 billion reported the previous year.

Loss after tax of N12.75 billion was reported for the year under review as against the loss after tax of N5.17 billion reported the previous year.

News continues after this Advertisement

Earnings per share of the Company stands negative N3.80.

At the share price of N1.56, the P/E ratio of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc stands at negative 0.41x with earnings yield of negative 243.89%.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *