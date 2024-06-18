Caverton declares N12.75bn loss in FY 2023

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc has declared a loss after tax of N12.75 billion for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Group reported revenue of N31.99 billion for the 12 months period, up by 9.45% from N29.23 billion reported the previous year.

Loss after tax of N12.75 billion was reported for the year under review as against the loss after tax of N5.17 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands negative N3.80.

At the share price of N1.56, the P/E ratio of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc stands at negative 0.41x with earnings yield of negative 243.89%.

