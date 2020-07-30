Cadbury Nigeria plc has posted its half year 2020 results, ended June 30th. The company saw a decline of 18.18% in top-line figures to close the period at N15.917 billion away from N19.455 billion reported same period the previous year in 2019.

The first six months financial reports which hit the market on the 29th July, 2020 showed a drop of about 20% in Profit before Tax to N766.7 million from N957.1 million recorded in the preceding period of 2019.

The profit after tax for the period under review also dipped from N669.9 million in 2019 to N536.7 million in the current report, which implies 19.89% decline in (PAT).

The earnings per share consequently fell by 19.89%, from 36kobo in 2019 to 29kobo in the period under review.

The PE Ratio for the current period stands at 23.10x and earnings yield at N4.33 .