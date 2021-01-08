Staff of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) have warned they will embark on industrial action from January 12, 2021 if their management and the Federal Government do not take necessary steps to address their grievances.

The staff said their looming industrial action could paralyse operations of the agency and put government Ease-of-Doing-Business policy in jeopardy.

The CAC was established by the Companies and Allied Matters Act no 1 (CAMA) 1990 as amended, now on Act cap C20 Laws of Federation of Nigeria. It is an autonomous body charged with the responsibility to regulate the formation and management of companies in Nigeria.

The staff, under the aegis of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), CAC branch, an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said they would shut down the headquarters of the commission from Tuesday, January 12, 2021, following the expiration of 21-day ultimatum given to the management.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the Branch Chairman of AUPCTRE in CAC, Comrade Ibrahim Makirfi said: “The issue we have with the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission has to do with the promotion of staff of the commission” and other issues.

Makirfi listed denial of their earned promotion arrears, stoppage of all staff loans (internal & external as well as cooperative societies), among others, as their demands.

“There are some entitlements meant for staff that are not negotiable.

“For instance, the issue of promotion. There is no motivation for any worker anywhere except promotion,” he said.

The National Secretariat of AUPCTRE, through its Acting National Secretary, Musa Ukpo, had on December 18 formally written to the Registrar-General and Board of the commission to address the pains of the CAC workers.