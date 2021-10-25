Here are some of the reports in today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper

1. Anambra 2021: APGA battles to save Ojukwu’s legacy



2. APC Congress: Mass defections loom



3. Northern leaders fault President Buhari on insecurity



4. 2023: Power sharing formula tears South West PDP apart



5. Subdued optimism as President Buhari unveils e-Naira



6. FirstBank partners NIBSS to drive payment convenience with Nigeria Quick Response

7. Fidelity Bank Celebrates Outgoing and Incoming Board of Directors



8. Guinness Dividends: the good times are here again!



9. Budget 2021: Another hope in limbo



10. Attackers on Oyo Correctional centre came in a commando manner -Officer on duty

11. First Bank: Billionaires scramble for the honey pot