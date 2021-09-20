Here are some of the reports in today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper:

1. Emefiele’s headache: Naira. Inflation. Debt



2. Presidency: Uncertainty reigns in PDP



3. Simon Harry : New kid in NBS’s block …In the shadow of an illustrious predecessor



4. H1 Result: UBA sets new earnings record



5. CBN maintains push for economic recovery



6. Debt and infrastructure: Nigeria’s Catch 22 …President Buhari’s ideological choice!



7. VAT controversy heightens North/South divide



8. Rising debt pitches Nigerians against FG



9. Economic downturn: Mass withdrawal hits Lagos private schools



10. SEC says collective investment schemes require 100% custody



11. How Obadiah Mailafia Died- Middle Belt Forum



12. Obasanjo attacks Buhari over borrowing spree, says it’s criminal to accumulate debt for future generation



13. NBRP demands passage of Library Bill of Rights, seek promotion of reading culture, others at Uyo conference