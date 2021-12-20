Here are some reports on today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper

Despite huge profit decline, Stanbic IBTC leads in stock price

Abuja Disco fiasco signposts general crisis

Bisi Akande: Lie. Lies. Liars

Grim Christmas as food, household items hit roof top

5G spectrum auction; Stakeholders decry cost

Lady Adanma Okpara: Eastern Nigeria Amazon Embarks on Her Final Journey Home

Kuda, V Banks threaten DMBs domination

Buhari fails to sign electoral act amendment bill into law

Outrage trails new finance bill

North up in arms against President Buhari

Stanbic IBTC invests in football devt, signs N2.3bn annual partnership deal with NFF

APC: Tinubu reopens Nigeria’s old wounds

Year 2022 growth projections endangered as macro-economic conditions worsen

Omicron fallout: Nigeria’s diplomatic bluff pays dividends

Buhari reacts as terrorists kill 38 people in Kaduna

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!