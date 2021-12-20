Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the renewed terrorist killings in Kaduna State, saying that the gruesome nature of recent incidents in Kauran Fawa, Marke and Ruhiya of Idasu Ward of Giwa Local Government Area, has made him particularly sad and the killings unacceptable.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari condemns gruesome terrorist killings in Kaduna State’.

Shehu said bandits within the week have also killed citizens in Zangon Kataf, Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Kauru LGAs of Kaduna State.

Buhari also expressed the nation’s condolences to the Government of Kaduna State, the people of Zonkwa Chiefdom and the family of His Highness Nuhu Bature, the Agwam Kajju on his demise.

He affirmed that the nation’s security forces have turned the heat on the terrorists who are getting frustrated and are soft-targeting innocent citizens, looting their assets, burning their homes and killing them indiscriminately.

He reiterated his directive to the security and intelligence chiefs to do everything they can to destroy the remaining vestiges of the terrorists.

Bandits over the weekend, in an attack in Giwa communities of Kaduna State, killed 38 people.

The state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the figures in a statement.

“Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked,” Aruwan said.

“Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update. The 29 identified are listed as:

1. Rabi`u Wada

2. Salisu Boka

3. Alh Nura Nuhu

4. Alh Bashari Sabiu

5 Alh Lawal Dahiru

6. Abbas Saidu

7 Inusa Kano

8 Malam Lawal Nagargari

9. Malam Aminu

10. Lawal Maigyad

11. Alh Mustapha

12 Lawal Aliyu

13 Sale Makeri

14 Sani Lawal

15 Auwal Umar

16 Jamilu Hassan

17 Badamasi Mukhtar

18 Malam Jibril

19 Lawal Tsawa

20 Sule Hamisu

21 Sadi Bala

22 Kabiru Gesha

23 Abubakar Sanusi

24 Saiph Alh Abdu

25 Haruna Musa

26 Lawal Hudu

27 Malam Shuaibu Habibu

28 Malam Yahaya Habibu

29 Abubakar Yusuf

