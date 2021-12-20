Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the renewed terrorist killings in Kaduna State, saying that the gruesome nature of recent incidents in Kauran Fawa, Marke and Ruhiya of Idasu Ward of Giwa Local Government Area, has made him particularly sad and the killings unacceptable.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari condemns gruesome terrorist killings in Kaduna State’.
Shehu said bandits within the week have also killed citizens in Zangon Kataf, Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Kauru LGAs of Kaduna State.
Buhari also expressed the nation’s condolences to the Government of Kaduna State, the people of Zonkwa Chiefdom and the family of His Highness Nuhu Bature, the Agwam Kajju on his demise.
He affirmed that the nation’s security forces have turned the heat on the terrorists who are getting frustrated and are soft-targeting innocent citizens, looting their assets, burning their homes and killing them indiscriminately.
He reiterated his directive to the security and intelligence chiefs to do everything they can to destroy the remaining vestiges of the terrorists.
Bandits over the weekend, in an attack in Giwa communities of Kaduna State, killed 38 people.
The state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the figures in a statement.
“Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked,” Aruwan said.
“Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update. The 29 identified are listed as:
1. Rabi`u Wada
2. Salisu Boka
3. Alh Nura Nuhu
4. Alh Bashari Sabiu
5 Alh Lawal Dahiru
6. Abbas Saidu
7 Inusa Kano
8 Malam Lawal Nagargari
9. Malam Aminu
10. Lawal Maigyad
11. Alh Mustapha
12 Lawal Aliyu
13 Sale Makeri
14 Sani Lawal
15 Auwal Umar
16 Jamilu Hassan
17 Badamasi Mukhtar
18 Malam Jibril
19 Lawal Tsawa
20 Sule Hamisu
21 Sadi Bala
22 Kabiru Gesha
23 Abubakar Sanusi
24 Saiph Alh Abdu
25 Haruna Musa
26 Lawal Hudu
27 Malam Shuaibu Habibu
28 Malam Yahaya Habibu
29 Abubakar Yusuf