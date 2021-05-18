;l-r;President Muhammadu Buhari (left), President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt (Hon.) Femi Gbajabiamila, during the 2020 Budget presentation by the President at the National Assembly

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has once again written the senate, seeking approval to go for another external loan to the tune of $6,18 billion.

The request by President Buhari is contained in a letter read on Tuesday at plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

According to Buhari, the proposed loan which is equivalent of N2.3trn is to finance the 2021 budget deficit of N5.6trn

He explained that the loan would enable the Federal Government fund critical infrastructural projects in transportation, health and education.

