Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the opening of the country’s four land borders.

The borders are Seme in Lagos, Illela in Sokoto, Maigatari in Jigawa and Mfun in Cross River.

At the end of the federal executive council (FEC) meeting, Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, said the president has directed that the borders should be reopened from December 31, 2020.