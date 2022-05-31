Buhari leaves for Spain with ministers, others

President Muhammadu Buhari will today, Tuesday, leave Abuja for Spain to honour the invitation of Pedro Sanchez, President of the European country.

Buhari who met with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s presidential primary election scheduled for June 6, is expected to return to the country on June 3.

He will meet with King Felipe VI, the head of state of the Spanish nation.

According to Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, during the president’s visit to Madrid, he will discuss issues that are of mutual benefits to both countries.

The discussion is expected to result in the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MOU) on matters that will further boost the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Issues to be discussed include, extradition and transfer of convicted persons, mutual legal assistance, cultural matters, cooperation towards fighting crime and enhancing security, as well as issues affecting dependents of diplomatic staff.

Other matters are cooperation on energy, trade and investment, transportation, public health and sports development.

As a special guest, Buhari will speak at an investment forum jointly organised by the Spanish chamber of commerce, the ministry of trade, and the Confederation of Employers (CEOE).

The president will be accompanied by Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs; Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice; Adeniyi Adebayo, minister of industry, trade and investment; Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture; Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior; Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports development, and Olorunnimbe Mamora, minister of state for health.

Other members of the delegation are Babagana Monguno, national security adviser; Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, director-general of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).