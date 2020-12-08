Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has said part of the reason his administration decided to shut the country’s borders with neighbouring countries is to check smuggling of weapons and drugs into the country.

The president who gave the explanation during his meeting with state governors on Tuesday, noted, however, that since the affected countries have gotten the message, the administration was looking into reopening the borders soon.

“In my meeting with State Governors today I explained that the closure of Nigeria’s land borders was partly an attempt to control the smuggling in of weapons & drugs. Now that the message has sunk in with our neighbours,we’re looking into reopening the borders as soon as possible,” Buhari said via his twitter handle @MBuhari

“We are investing heavily in weapons and equipment for our military. They have already received armoured cars and other equipment, and aircraft, and more will come in. We will continue to give them all the support they need to fight criminals. We must and will secure Nigeria.

“Intelligence-gathering is also very critical to ensuring lasting security in Nigeria. In this regard, everyone has a role to play, in addition to the security agencies: Governors, traditional rulers, community leaders, citizens. We must all work to boost intelligence-gathering.”