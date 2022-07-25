Buhari appoints Dauda Biu acting FRSC Corps Marshal

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dauda Biu, the Deputy Corps Marshal, Finance and Accounts, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as the acting Corps Marshal.

The appointment comes as Boboye Oyeyemi bowed out of service on July 24.

The Former Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Oyeyemi, said this while handing over at the FRSC headquarters on Monday in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, on Monday, in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said President Buhari appointed Biu as the acting CM with effect from July 24, wishing him a successful tenure as he assumed office.

Speaking, the board Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello, congratulated the appointed Ag. CM, urging him to sustain the tempo and ensure the mandates of the corps were acted upon.

Bello said that the former Corps Marshal, Oyeyemi, laid a good foundation and legacy, urging the appointed acting CM to carry out the vision effectively.

The Ag. Corps Marshal appreciated the management of the FRSC and the Presidency for the appointment, pledging his diligence and zeal in carrying out the FRSC mandate effectively.

Biu promised not to let the system down, adding that he would strive that the mandate of the FRSC was pursued vigorously in line with the objective.

Biu, until his appointment on Sunday as the Ag. Corps Marshal, was the Deputy Corps Marshal, Finance and Account, at the FRSC headquarters.

He joined the FRSC precisely in 1988 and had had a fruitful career working across several formations.

He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University and was the Assistant Corps Marshal, Finance and Accounts in 2014 before becoming the DCM in 2016.

Highlights of the event were the attendance of important dignitaries, transport sectors, Wole Soyinka, Secretary-General to the Federation, Boss Mustapha among others.

The Former Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, had retired on Sunday, July 24 from service.

He remains the first Corps Marshal to be pulled out of service and the last founding father of the Corps.