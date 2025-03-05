BudgIT, Connected Development partner to advance locally-led development in Africa

BudgIT, a leading civic-tech organisation promoting transparency and accountability in public finance management, and Connected Development (CODE), a non-profit organisation promoting citizens’ engagement and good governance, say they are pleased to announce a joint project to implement a groundbreaking initiative to strengthen locally-led development across Africa.

The project, according to a statement by Oluseun Onigbinde, Global Director, BudgIT and Hamzat Lawal, CEO, Connected Development, on Wednesday, will focus on Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, and Ghana, using evidence-based research, stakeholder engagement, and multimedia advocacy to enhance the localisation of philanthropic resources for sustainable development.

With the unprecedented change in the global philanthropy environment, this initiative seeks to analyse the donor funding landscape, identify local organisations’ resource gaps and capacity needs, and showcase successful locally-led development models through strategic engagement and audio-visual storytelling. Not only does this program seek to highlight the successes of local CSOs and appraise their challenges, it aims to make a case for why power and resources should shift to the beneficiaries of development.

In partnership with Oxlade Consulting, BudgIT and Connected Development (CODE) will comprehensively evaluate local organisations’ role in driving institutional reforms, election integrity, fiscal transparency, gender justice, and social inclusion. This initiative will highlight how international donors have invested in civil society and how local organisations effectively manage sub-grants and deliver impact. Three “Pause and Reflect” workshops will be held in Nigeria, Kenya, and Senegal to deepen insights, engaging civil society actors on critical issues such as transparency, citizen participation in elections, and gender justice. Additionally, a virtual session with previous COVID-19 Transparency and Accountability Project (CTAP) partners will provide further perspectives, culminating in a detailed research report.

As part of efforts to document and amplify the success of locally-led development initiatives, four short documentaries will be produced, showcasing impactful projects, including CTAP. Through interviews with beneficiaries, stakeholders, and partner organisations, BudgIT and CODE will highlight the effectiveness of grassroots-driven solutions. To further advocate for increased support, a multi-stakeholder dinner will be hosted, offering a platform to present key findings and strengthen partnerships in local development.

The project will culminate in a Locally-Led Development and Civil Society Fair & Exhibition, convening government leaders, bilateral organisations, private philanthropic foundations, and international NGOs. This event will feature research presentations, panel discussions, and an exhibition, underscoring the invaluable contributions of local organisations to Africa’s development landscape.

“Local civil society organisations are at the core of Africa’s development, yet they face challenges. This partnership will highlight their resilience, showcase their successes, and advocate for a more inclusive funding structure that empowers those on the ground. This initiative is a bold step towards shifting power and resources to local actors,” said Oluseun Onigbinde, BudgIT’s Global Director.

“BudgIT and Connected Development (CODE) are collaborating on a groundbreaking initiative to strengthen locally-led development across Africa, focusing on Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, and Ghana. This project aims to enhance the localisation of philanthropic resources for sustainable development through evidence-based research, stakeholder engagement, and multimedia advocacy,” added Hamzat Lawal, Chief Executive Officer, Connected Development.

Through these activities, BudgIT and CODE aim to foster deeper engagement, influence the localisation agenda, and enhance the capacity of non-profits across the continent. With support of the Hilton Foundation, this project reaffirms BudgIT and CODE’s commitment to ensuring that African-led solutions are at the forefront of development for African nations, influencing policy shifts and funding structures that support sustainable, locally-driven impact.