Adebayo Obajemu

The chairman of BUA Group of companies, Abdul Samad Rabiu has once again gone beyond the precincts of core social responsibility to display milk of his kindness by donating a whopping sum of 1 billion in cash to fight the raging global pandemic that has reached Nigeria. This donation has come through his Foundation.

Not too long ago, the visionary mega business man pledged to construct N7.5 billion 220-bed hospital in Kano.

A statement from the BUA Group Thursday evening said the businessman has also made an order for an ancilary donation of equipment and medical supplies including testing kits and medical protective gear to 9 states in Nigeria.

“These medical supplies are being airfreighted and will arrive Nigeria as soon as possible. States to benefit include Lagos, Kano, Adamawa, Edo, Kwara, Rivers, Abia, Akwa-Ibom and Sokoto.”

Rabiu explaining the rationale behind the donation, said it was very important for the private sector to support the government’s effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He hinted that the N1billion donation will be routed through the Central Bank of Nigeria-led “Private Sector Coalition Committee against COVID-19”.

“This donation will not only provide additional needed funds to the government and NCDC’s efforts but will also serve to protect healthcare and medical workers on the frontlines of fighting the pandemic.

“In addition to donating the ordered medical supplies and equipment to the two most populated states in Northern and Southern Nigeria, we have also selected 7 states across all geopolitical regions in Nigeria where significant members of the BUA workforce and their families are situated to help preparedness and response to the challenges posed by the pandemic. Each of these 9 states will receive about 100,000 protective facemasks, 1000 high grade medical protection and isolation gear, 2000 protective goggles, 1000 gloves and 1000 testing kits amongst other things,” Mr Rabiu said.