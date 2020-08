By OBINNA EZUGWU

Bua Cement Plc has declared Profit after tax of N34.8 billion in its unaudited Q2, 2020 results, ended June 30, representing 13.7 percent increase from the corresponding quarter of 2019.

According to the result posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the compan’s revenue grew by 12.7 percent to N101 billion from N90 billion in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax grew by 9.8 percent to N39.2 billion, while Net Assets grew by 9.6 percent from N364 billion to N399 billion.