Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State governor, on Friday, released a photograph of the recuperating governor in hospital.

Betty shared the image she captioned “Aketi dey kampe! Victory for us!,” via her social media handle.

The photograph quickly went viral throughout the state, igniting a wave of optimism among residents who eagerly anticipate the governor’s return.

Alongside the photograph, a video emerged featuring the governor seated in a chair in the medical facility.

The 30-second clip showcased Akeredolu engaging in a conversation with the Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, conversing fluently in Owo dialect.

Akeredolu himself marked his birthday by sharing a picture on his own social media accounts.

Accompanied by a caption, he expressed deep gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon him which read, “Which of the favours of the Lord can I deny? Chapter 67 To God be the Laud, Honour, and Glory!!!”

Akeredolu has been on medical leave abroad.

Few days ago, he wrote to the state assembly seeking an extension of his leave.