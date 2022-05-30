Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has emerged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party of Nigeria for the 2023 elections.

Obi was elected unopposed early Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022, during the party’s National Convention, which is on-going at Orchid Hotel, Asaba, Delta State.

The coast became clear for Obi when his challenger, political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, stepped down for him, saying: “Obi must be given the opportunity to govern this country.”

Obi, who resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, had announced his switch to Labour Party on Friday evening, urging Nigerians, particularly the youth, to join him in his news political party.