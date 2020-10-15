OBINNA EZUGWU

The Nigerian Army has said it would deal decisively with with anti democratic forces in defence of democracy in Nigeria.

Acting Director Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa who stated this in a press release on Thursday, warned those he called trouble makers to desist of face decisive action.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria. As a responsible and law abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country,” the Army said.

“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost. The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively. All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti democratic forces and agents of disunity.”

The warning comes as a response to the ongoing protest for an end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and for police reforms in different parts of the country.

Though the Inspector General of Police ,Mohammed Adamu had disbanded SARS, protests have continued with protesters demanding for an end to police brutality and overall police reforms.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai was said to have met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday to discuss military response to the protests.