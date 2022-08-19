The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has revoked the broadcast licenses of Silverbird Television, African Independent Television (AIT) and its sister station, Raypower FM and 49 other broadcast stations across the country over indebtedness.

The stations were owing the Commission N2.6 billion since 2015.

The director-general of the NBC, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, who made the announcement while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, said there was no political undertone in revoking the license of the debtor-broadcast stations.

Ilelah urged the stations to pay their fees before 24 hours to avert total disconnection.

Earlier, in May 2022, he said the NBC published in the national dailies, the list of licensees that are indebted to the Commission, and granted them two weeks to renew their licenses and pay their debts or consider their licenses revoked, frequencies withdrawn and the withdrawn frequencies reassigned to others who are ready to abide by the necessary requirements.

Ilelah said three months after the publication, some licensees were yet to pay their outstanding debts, in contravention of the National Broadcasting Commission Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly Section 10(a) of the third schedule of the Act.

In view of this development, he said the continued operation of the debtor-stations is illegal and constitutes a threat to national security.

“Therefore, after due consideration, the NBC hereby announces the revocation of the licenses of the under-listed stations and gives them 24 hours to shut down their operations. Our offices nationwide are hereby directed to collaborate with security agencies to ensure immediate compliance,” the NBC DG stated.