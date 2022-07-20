BREAKING: Magnus Abe resigns from APC

Senator Magnus Abe, former senator representing Rivers South-East District, has dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Abe who announced the decision in a statement signed by his spokesman, Parry Benson, on Wednesday afternoon, however, pledged his continued support to the presidential bid of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The statement quoted Abe as saying, “I have since left the APC in Rivers State, I am still part of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s family and has no issue with him whatsoever.”