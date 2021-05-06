Report reaching Business Hallmark indicates that there is an ongoing heavy exchange of gunfire in Orlu, Imo State, between Nigerian soldiers and gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that sounds of explosives and machine guns are currently being heard.

“There an ongoing war here in Orlu as I speak,” a witness told BH. “Bombs and other explosives are being detonated. For over an hour, there has been continuous firing of machine guns and Ak-47 rifles.”

The witness said tension started building two days ago when soldiers stormed Orlu with armoured tanks and other military hardware.

“For two days now, soldiers have been in Orlu firing shots and harassing residents,” the witness said.

“But today, things have gotten out of hand. It appears that ESN came to confront them. The kind of gunshots being fired is similar to what you would hear in a war situation. There had been confrontations in the past but nothing close to this.”

