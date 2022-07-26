BREAKING: Explosion rocks Kogi govt building

An explosion has rocked the premises housing the office of the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade.

The office premises is next to Lugard street, housing the Kogi State council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists secretariat.

The loud explosion was heard around 8.30 am on Tuesday as journalists gathered to prepare for the day’s assignments.

When contacted, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, confirmed the explosion.

He said, “Yes, what happened was that we were informed of a package that looked like a bomb was left on the premises and I immediately deployed the bomb disposal unit there to assess the object.

“The object was immediately blown up. The explosion you heard was the handwork of our bomb disposing unit brought about by their efforts to blow up the object.”