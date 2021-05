OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

He replaces Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in an air crash last Friday.

Among other posts, Yahaya was the Theater Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) in Maiduguri. He took over from Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, who was redeployed to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre as Senior Research Fellow.

He is from Zamfara State, North West Nigeria.