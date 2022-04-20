The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has pegged the price for its expression of interest and nomination forms for presidency at N100 million.

The party which took the decision in its released fee schedule for Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for all elective positions in the 2023 general elections, also pegged that of governorship at N50 million.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morgan, announced this on Wednesday at a briefing with reporters in Abuja.

Forms for Senate, N20 million, House of Representatives, N10 million, and House of Assembly, N2 million.

Also, female aspirants and people with disabilities were offered incentives of obtaining nomination forms for free; while youths of 35 years and below are to purchase the forms at 25 per cent of prescribed fees for each position.

According to the party, the sale of forms all positions begins on Friday 22 April and ends on Saturday 7 May, 2022.

APC expression of Interest / Nomination Forms:

1. House of Assembly: N2m

2. House of Representatives: N10m

3. Senate: N20m

4. Governorship: N50m

5. Presidential: N100m