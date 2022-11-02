Bourse slides downward by 0.17%

It was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday as the All Share Index slid downward by 0.17% to close at 43,839.08 points from the previous close of 43,912.64 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.33% to close at N23.840 trillion from the previous close of N23.918 trillion, thereby shedding N78 billion.

An aggregate of 172.866 million units of shares were traded in 4,110 deals, valued at 4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 12 equities emerged as gainers against 16 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

NAHCO led other gainers with 9.35% growth to close at N6.20 from the previous close of 5.67.

Regency Alliance, UPDC and AIICO Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 4.35%, 4.21% and 3.64% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Julius Berger led other price decliners as it shed 9.46% of its share price to close at N23.45 from the previous close of N25.90.

CHAMS and Linkage Assurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.00% and 7.69% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 24.7 million units of its shares in 248 deals, valued at N193.9 million.

UBA traded about 13 million units of its shares in 112 deals, valued at N93 million.

Sterling Bank traded about 21.97 million units of its shares in 223 deals, valued at N31 million.