Bourse declines by 0.16% as Dangote Cement sheds weight

Nigerian stock market on Wednesday declined as Dangote Cement, Geregu and other 19 stocks shed weight

The All Share Index dropped by 0.16% to close at 52,615.51 points from the previous close of 52,701.31 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.16% to close at N28.658 trillion from the previous close of N28.705 trillion, thereby shedding N47 billion.

An aggregate of 217.9 million units of shares were traded in 3,377 deals, valued at N4.47 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 17 equities emerged as gainers against 21 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

CHELLARAM led other gainers with 9.77% growth to close at N1.46 from the previous close of 1.33.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Linkage Assurance and International Energy Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.52%, 9.09% and 7.89% respectively.

Percentage Losers

FTN COCOA led other price decliners as it shed 6.67% of its share price to close at N0.28 from the previous close of N0.30.

ABC Transport and Livestock Feeds among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 6.45% and 5.00% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Sterling Bank traded about 94 million units of its shares in 38 deals, valued at N145.5 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 16.9 million units of its shares in 341 deals, valued at N416 million.

GTCO traded about 13 million units of its shares in 211 deals, valued at N320 million.