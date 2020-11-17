By Kingsley Omoyeni

“The True Test of Leadership is How Well You Function in a Crisis.”

The above quote by Brian Tracy, a Canadian- American motivational public speaker and self- development author, accurately explains the leadership role played by Balogun Bola Oyebamiji some few weeks back when some hoodlums seized the State in the guise of the #EndSars Protest.

Balogun Bola Oyebamiji ensured that Ikire and the entire Irewole Local Government was not too affected through the looting spree which the hoodlums embarked upon across the state. Apart from the (royal stool) issue which rocked Ikire a few weeks back which has now been settled to the glory of God, this kind hearted man has ensured that Ikire and environs remain peaceful through his unique leadership style.

Ikire is the home town of the Deputy Governor. So, you can imagine what could have happened if Bola Oyebamiji and youths of the town had not put up a strong resistance to the rampaging hoodlums.

Urbane, suave, simple and understanding, Balogun Bola Oyebamiji has proved to be a dependable father to me in the last two years that I started working with him.

He treats me like his own son and i see him as a father and that’s because he has truly stood up for me on several occasions.

As you mark your birthday today, I pray Almighty Allah to guide your steps and answer all your prayers.

I pray to Allah to cover your imperfections, purify your intentions, answer all your supplications, and provide you with more than you ask for as you strive to put smiles on people’s faces. May Allah continue to enrich you with the wisdom, understanding, and tolerance to navigate through.

I know that soon Allah shall give you that with which you will be well pleased.

*Happy birthday my boss and father. Many happy returns.*