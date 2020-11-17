Kunle Idowu- Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday told Politicians, particularly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that not all of them will get appointment from his administration.

The governor said this while inaugurating another batch of chairmen and members of State’s Boards and Commissions in the State.

Prince Abiodun who said he was fulfilled that the appointment of the new Board members reflected competence, professionalism, fairness, equity and inconclusiveness, assured that appointments by his government was on going.

“Appointment in the State is ongoing but all of you cannot be appointed” he said, sending jitters down the spines of some Politicians in attendance at the inauguration.

He charged the new appointees to be agents of positive changes while they should contribute significant values in their respective MDAs.

Abiodun who warned that his administration would not tolerate any act that is not in tandem with the overall vision of his government, equally charged the new members of Boards and Parastatals to make selfless key to translating his government’s collective dreams to reality.

“The state government will put in place, some performance metrics to measure the performances of all the agencies and determine in what specific ways the new appointees have contributed,” Abiodun said.

He explained that the inauguration was an indication of his administration’s commitment to an inclusive policy that is laid down for the continued economic development of Ogun, pointing out that adoption of the ‘batch approach’ wad to maintain COVID-19 protocols compliance.

The governor expressed hope that the incorporation of new set of Board and Commission appointees would further strengthen the State government’s structure and the platform for the continued and successful implementation of its “Building Our Future Together”.

He disclosed that the state government planned to organise a retreat soon for the new appointees, to facilitate their understanding of their mandate; scope of authority and responsibilities; and how they need to work together in their respective MDAs.

“We therefore have no doubt that the new set of appointees will join hands with those initially inaugurated and indeed other members of the government to deliver on our vision. And, we also enjoin them to carefully study the mandate and functions of their respective MDAs for service delivery to the people of Ogun State.

“Let me also say that as part of our approach at making all our appointees settle down to their assignments, we will be organizing a rereat very soon. This will facilitate their understanding of their mandate; scope of authority and responsibilities; and, very importantly, how they need to work together, particularly with the bureaucracy in their respective MDAs to ensure smooth harmonious working relationship and group energy to deliver our agenda,” he added