Boko Haram: US set to audit aid funds to Nigeria

The United States Mission to Nigeria has disclosed an investigation into how past aid allocated to Nigeria and other countries has been spent. This is in the wake allegations that USAID may have funded Boko Haram.

This comes on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s January 20, 2025, decision to halt all foreign aid for 90 days, citing concerns about global destabilisation and misalignment with American interests. The move aligns with growing calls for a comprehensive review of US Agency for International Development (USAID) health funds.

In a post on its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, the US Mission to Nigeria noted that monitoring systems have been set up to track past assistance provided by the US government.

“Comprehensive monitoring and evaluation systems are in place to help verify that U.S. assistance reaches intended recipients,” the mission stated.

The US Mission also slammed the continuing violence perpetrated by Boko Haram in Nigeria.

“The United States condemns the violence and blatant disregard for human life perpetrated by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria and the region,” it declared.

The U.S. government reaffirmed its commitment to working with Nigeria and regional partners to combat terrorism and enhance security in West Africa.